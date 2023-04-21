‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Miss Nikki Baby is having a baby!

The 32-year-old reality star announced she’s expecting her first child with professional baller, 24-year-old LiAngelo Ball.

“We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” the couple says in a statement.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together,” they add. “It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together.”

Both Nikki and LiAngelo share that their family and friends were “so excited” to hear the news.

Forgive us, but we thought Nikki was a bit older than 32. Anyway, congrats to the couple!

See their maternity photos below.

