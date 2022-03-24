'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Alum Apple Watts Hospitalized with 'Major Injuries' After Car Accident

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Apple Watts was involved in a car accident in Baker, California, on Wednesday morning and is suffering from extreme injuries.

Watts, 36, was traveling on Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided, causing her car to flip multiple times and burst into flames, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran confirmed to PEOPLE.

Watts was pulled to safety by a passenger in the pickup truck and life-flighted to a University Medical Center in Las Vegas with “major injuries,” Duran said.

Watts’ mother and sister did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Watts’ sister told The Shade Room that the reality star is “unresponsive at the moment” and injuries include a “fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.”

A family friend told the outlet that Watts is expected to have difficulties with “everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to injuries.”

Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident but currently, do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.

Watts rose to fame after starring in seasons 5 and 6 of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood which chronicled her life as a stripper trying to break into the music industry. Watts has appeared in several music videos, including Future’s “Wicked.”

Apple’s family is in our prayers.