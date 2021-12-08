LL Cool J Honored With Iconic Statue Of Himself In His Hometown Of Queens [Video]

LL Cool J honored with his own statue in Corona Park, Queens, New York.

via: Hot97

Ladies Love Cool.. statues

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, LL Cool J, was honored in his hometown of Queens with “The G.O.A.T Monument.”

The statue was created by artist Sherwin Banfield and it will be put on display in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the David Dinkins Circle. The statue has a musical piece that includes actual audio in it. It shows LL as his younger self wearing his infamous Kangol hat, holding a Boombox along with a cassette tape of his debut album, Radio.

LL Cool J took to his Instagram to react, captioning the photo, “anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist..”

The powerful statue is another way to celebrate his countless contributions to Hip-Hop music and pop culture. His prolific career spans over 35 years.

Banfield’s creation will be on view through November 2022.