Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut As Couple With BF Myke Wright [Photo]

Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, made their red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend.

via: AceShowbiz

When posing for the camera with her boyfriend at the FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, the “Rumors” raptress looked so happy as she smiled ear-to-ear.

The Grammy winner shared photos from the event on Instagram on Saturday, June 4. In the snaps, she rocked a head-to-toe hot pink outfit. Her beau, on the other hand, opted to go with a black suit, pants and matching shoes.

Lizzo also unleashed a picture of her pink gloved hand over Wright’s, flashing a glittering piece of bling on her ring finger. In the caption of the post, she boasted, “Ima boss a** b***h, b***h, b***h, b***h, b***h, b***h, b***h.”

On May 25, Lizzo was spotted enjoying a date night with Myke at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Los Angeles. At that time, the singer/femcee was seen holding hands with her man as they were leaving the concert at The Greek Theatre and making their way back to their car. Seemingly having had an amazing time during the concert, the two were also seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

Lizzo first sparked dating rumors after being seen with a mystery guy in 2021. It was not until April 18 that she finally confirmed her relationship status. While appearing on Andy Cohen’s radio show “Radio Andy”, she was first asked by the host, “You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?” In return, she said, “Yeah, whatever. Yeah.”

Andy pressed on by asking, “You’re Lizzo, a huge superstar, and this person is whoever that person is. Is that hard … in a relationship?” Responding to the inquiry, Lizzo stated while managing to keep her boyfriend’s identity hush-hush, “If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”