Live-Action ‘Pokémon’ Series in Development at Netflix

A live-action Pokémon series is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

Unfortunately because of that “early stages” part, there are no plot details currently available.

Variety writes that Joe Henderson will be a part of the series as both a writer and executive producer. Henderson is currently an executive producer and co-showrunner of the Netflix series Lucifer, which is close to airing its final season.

Though it will be its own independent project, it was reported in the same write-up that the new show will try to be similar to 2019’s Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the title guy, as well as Justice Smith.

That movie grossed more than $430 million.

Building on its existing content/plans for future content, Netflix’s move comes at a time where it already houses Pokémon shows that include: Pokémon: Indigo League, Pokémon Journeys, and more. The company has also announced an anime original based upon Terminator and live-action adaptations of anime shows like Cowboy Bebop and One Piece.

Not to ignore the video game angle here, Netflix had previously announced plans for other anime programs based on Far Cry and Splinter Cell, plus it has The Witcher series starring Henry Cavill, a four-seasons deep Castlevania series, and announcements for live-action shows already in the works based on Resident Evil.

Previously a live-action Legend of Zelda collaboration between Nintendo and Netflix was rumored, with that being reportedly canceled due to leaks. Couple that info with this new report however you want.

They should really bring back ‘Detective Pikachu’ star Justice Smith for the series — especially since ‘The Get Down’ got canceled.