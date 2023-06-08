Lisa Vanderpump Sets New Hulu Reality Series at French Villa

Hulu Orders ‘Vanderpump Villa’; Newest Series From Lisa Vanderpump Takes Place In Her French Villa.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Vanderpump Villa has been given a 10-episode order, with a launch date yet to be announced. The reality series will follow a staff — hand-picked by the Bravo reality star and restauranteur — at her luxury French villa as they live and work together “to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.”

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and current star/executive producer of Vanderpump Rules will executive produce. The show will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Entertainment 360 attached as a producer.

Vanderpump Villa comes as Vanderpump is wrapping her explosive 10th season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which began similarly with a hand-picked staff working at her L.A. restaurants Sur and Pump (the latter of which, she recently announced, will be closing). Vanderpump Rules concluded its megahit Scandoval season with its three-part reunion that aired Wednesday night. The reality series has been renewed for an 11th season, with production planning to gear back up this summer.

The British TV personality and producer (also of Overserved on E!, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock and Pooch Perfect on ABC), also an author and philanthropist who advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and animal rights, began her career in the restaurant and nightclub industry with her husband Ken Todd in London more than 30 years ago. Her most recent eatery addition is Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which opened at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2019.

Vanderpump Villa expands Hulu’s unscripted offerings; the streamer recently ordered 20 more episodes of The Kardashians and a third season of The D’Amelio Show.

Vanderpump is repped by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer. Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA.