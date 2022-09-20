Lisa Rinna Says Kathy Hilton Wanted to ‘Destroy’ Sister Kyle Richards in Aspen

The ladies of Beverly Hills are turning things up in Aspen.

In a new clip from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna claimed Kathy Hilton threatened to “ruin” sister Kyle Richard’s family after getting into an argument in Aspen, Colo.

via Page Six:

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Rinna, 59, recalled in a preview clip for Wednesday’s episode of “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.”

“And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f–king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f–king hell?”

The Rinna beauty mogul further claimed she and Hilton, 63, got back to Richards’ home “and it gets worse” as the fashion designer “broke her glasses” after throwing them on the ground.

“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do’,” the former model claimed.

Following the hectic night, the other cast members reflected on the chaos that ensued, saying most of Hilton’s “screaming and raging” was directed at Richards, 53.

“Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now,” Richards recalled during a confessional.

“I was very confused because I didn’t even know what happened. So I said ‘no I’m not doing that we just got here, Kathy.’”

According to Sutton Stracke, the outburst came after the group didn’t want to do the conga line with Hilton.

“Kathy was just a little off. She kept asking everyone to do the conga line and I don’t think anybody wanted to do it,” Stracke, 51, remembered. “And the next thing I know she’s in my face saying that she wanted to go home and if ‘you don’t go home with me, you’re not my friend.’”

While Hilton’s behavior seemed to come out of left field, Kyle said she and her sisters, specifically Kim Richards, have a long history of getting into nasty fights.

“Kim and I were biting, digging … drawing blood,” Kyle recalled about her childhood. “I used to bite and she would claw until I would bleed.”

The nightclub incident wasn’t the only time things got heated between the half-sisters while in the Rocky Mountains.

Fans of the Bravo franchise called out the cast, including Kyle, for “mocking” Hilton when she tried to promote a tequila brand that her family invested in.

Hilton gathered the group of ladies after dinner and encouraged them to “try” a shot of Casa Del Sol — which they seemed to ignore.

While Hilton’s sister didn’t support her latest venture, her daughter Paris Hilton was quick to defend her mom, calling Kyle’s move “unkind.”

Even after Kyle and Hilton’s troubles in Aspen, the pair have since forgiven one another and are in a “great” place.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.