Lionel Richie Jokes About Diana Ross Ditching Him For Beyonce's Birthday Show [Video]

Music legends understandably have pretty busy schedules… sometimes, their calendar’s filled up for 37 whole years. At least, that’s how Lionel Richie feels about his efforts to get Diana Ross to perform their iconic collaboration “Endless Love” onstage with him.

via: Revolt

The Motown crooner could not help but feel slighted after seeing the iconic songstress hit the stage during the final LA show of the “Renaissance World Tour” on Sept. 4 in honor of Beyoncé’s birthday.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the already jaw-dropping concert was accented by an appearance from Kendrick Lamar and Ross, who emerged onstage to perform her 1976 hit record “Love Hangover” and “Happy Birthday” to Queen Bey. The two ladies shared a special moment in front of thousands of fans as they embraced.

Richie is currently on tour with the equally iconic group Earth, Wind & Fire. The original Commodores singer was onstage when he addressed his longtime unrequited desire to share the spotlight with Ross like they once did in 1982. “There is a song I want to do, and for 37 years, I have tried my best to get Ms. Diana Ross to show up on this stage right here, tonight,” he said, as seen in fan footage captured from a recent show. He and The Supremes alum performed their ballad “Endless Love” for the first and only time at the Oscars in 1982.

Despite his efforts, the singer-songwriter has apparently been unable to coax Ross to share the mic with him again. “[For] 37 years, I have tried to call Ms. Ross on the phone … Full disclosure, it was clear to me when I said she has told me no for 37 years. What did you think she was gone do? Show up tonight? The woman ain’t coming. She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé. Piss me off,” he continued as concertgoers could be heard laughing.

In 2021, Richie appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where he stated that performing the record “is one of my bucket list things if I ever had to go back and say, ‘Could I redo something?’” At the time, he said the touring and other obligations had been the cause of their inability to recapture the magic of the only live performance together. “We just could never get our schedules together… that’s one of the things that I miss about my entire career, having us onstage together,” he noted.

The BeyHive hasn’t swarmed the 74-year-old artist in defense of Beyoncé, but several fans have expressed doubt that his mini-rant will help to convince Ross to perform with him.

Lionel Richie talks about Diana Ross not joining him to sing “Endless Love” on stage: “She has told me ‘No’ for 37 years. What did you think she was gonna do? Show up tonight? The woman ain’t coming… She’s over there singing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé.” pic.twitter.com/rQkZXCTscz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023