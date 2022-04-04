Lil Uzi Vert Says JT Broke Up With Him Over Old Tweet [Photo]

Lil Uzi Vert announced that he and JT have called it quits.

via: Rap-Up

Prior to his relationship with JT in 2015, Uzi tried to shoot his shot with Distortedd on social media. “If you was meth I would Do it all day long,” he told the Philly artist.

Distortedd reposted Uzi’s old tweet on Monday (April 4) before deleting it. But that was enough to upset the City Girl, who apparently broke up with her boyfriend after seeing the resurfaced tweet.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit,” Uzi wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”

JT explained that Uzi lied and originally told her that the Distortedd tweet was fake. “Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old,” she wrote, “& since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!”

Shortly before announcing the breakup, Uzi shared his frustration with social media. “I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f**k my lil life I got going on up … damn what i do ?” he asked.

This is not the first time the couple has sparked breakup rumors. Back in August, there were reports of a split after they unfollowed each other on social media.

The two, who started dating in 2020, often showed PDA, even getting tattoos of each other’s names on their arms. In December, Uzi rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park for his girlfriend’s 29th birthday and surprised her with a McLaren.

“I love JT so much that I will do anything for her she is the best feeling I ever had in my life,” Uzi tweeted in March 2021.

