Lil Nas X Reacts to BET Awards Snub: ‘An Outstanding Zero Nominations Again’

Lil Nas X called out the BET Awards via Twitter after being snubbed with 0 nominations yet again.

“Thank you, BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Black excellence!”

Lil Nas X has only secured one nod from the BET Awards, for Best New Artist in 2020, and lost to Roddy Ricch. Many were surprised by the latest snub considering the success of his 2021 debut album Montero, which was eligible for nominations. The chart-topping project was placed on multiple year-end lists, went platinum in the United States, and received a slew of accolades including five Grammy nominations.

The 23-year-old pointed this out to a user who questioned why he deserved to be recognized by the BET Awards. “What you put out?” the person wrote. “And don’t use that gay shit as excuse. Don’t nobody care no more.”

“IDK maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year and a critically acclaimed album,” he responded. “I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in summer 2019, went on to highlight some of the struggles he and the rest of the Black LGBTQ community have faced.

“I just feel like Black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world,” he explained, “and even when we make it to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Others also argued that Lil Nas X didn’t receive any nominations because his genre-fusing music is widely considered “pop,” rather than rap or R&B. He quickly clapped back at one user and reminded them the BET Awards include pop categories.

“No offense, but u are literally of caucasian persuasion and trying to school me on an award show I’ve watched my entire childhood,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “It’s not the hip-hop awards + they have a pop category+ ratio.”

