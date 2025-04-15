Lil Nas X Posts from Hospital Bed After He ‘Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face’

BY: Walker Published 55 minutes ago

Lil Nas X posted an alarming video from a hospital bed on Monday night.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday night, Nas is sitting on a hospital bed trying to smile, but unable to do so. “This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he says through laughter. “I’m just like, what the fuck? I can’t even laugh right bro, what the fuck? Oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

The 26-year-old later elaborated more on his Instagram Story, reassuring fans: “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!” He then added alongside a selfie, “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

Though Nas has not said exactly what his condition is yet, fans online have speculated that it could be Bell’s Palsy, which causes weakness or paralysis on one side of the face due to a facial nerve issue. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the cause of Bell’s Palsy is unknown but it can be triggered by high blood pressure, an infection, diabetes or toxins in one’s system.

Nas has been teasing a new era lately, having released a string of singles leading up to his forthcoming second studio album “Dreamboy.” He released his debut record, “Montero,” in 2021 after the runaway success of “Old Town Road,” which became the longest-running No.1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 at 19 weeks.

via: Variety

