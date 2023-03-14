Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community After Post ‘Mocking’ Transitioning [Photos]

Lil Nas X is issuing an apology after a post he made wasn’t received well by some members of the trans community.

“apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool,” the “Old Town Road” singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday, adding, “much love to you guys. sorry”

The explanation came hours after the 23-year-old posted a photo of influencer Glow Princess — whose real name is Armanda Tounghui — to his social media pages.

“the surgery was a success,” he captioned the flick, inferring that he had recently undergone gender-affirming surgery.

However, the joke didn’t sit right with many of his followers, who called out the Grammy winner for making the trans community the “punchline of a joke” in light of the recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.

To which Lil Nas X fired back, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f—kin serious.”

When another fan questioned why he “had to mention surgery,” the rapper replied, “because she has titties? are u dense?”

After taking some time to cool off, Lil Nas X — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — issued the apology and deleted his previous tweets.

The “Industry Baby” rapper — who came out as gay in 2019 — is no stranger when it comes to stirring up controversy.

Back in 2021, the rapper received backlash from religious groups after releasing a raunchy music video for his song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

Many conservative groups claimed he was promoting “gay agendas and demonic visuals” in the video — in which he slid into hell down a stripper pole, became a sex slave and gave Satan a lap dance.

In fact, a group of “street ministry” protestors even showed up outside one of his concerts last year to try and shut down the show.

In response, the rapper decided to buy “the homophobes” boxes of pizza — which they declined.