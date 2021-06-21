Lil Duval Trolls Nick Cannon Over Seventh Baby Speculation [Photo]

Lil Duval offers a hot take on Nick Cannon fathering four children so far this year.

via: AceShowbiz

Lil Duval is apparently not impressed with Nick Cannon’s baby-making skills. Amid speculation that the actor/singer is expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott shortly after he welcomed twins with another woman, the stand-up comedian has trolled his friend online.

Catching wind of the news, the comedian, who is known for his unfiltered jokes, couldn’t help weighing on Nick’s rapidly-expanding offspring. “Nick Cannon getting these women pregnant like he think he bout to die,” he tweeted on Sunday, June 20, adding multiple face with tears of joy emojis.

Given Duval and Nick’s good relationship, it’s likely that the former meant no harm with the tweet which was seemingly made in a playful manner. The 44-year-old has appeared several times on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out”, which has been hosted by Nick since 2005.

Duval’s remark about Nick comes in the wake of Alyssa Scott’s Father’s Day post, in which she appeared to confirm that she’s pregnant with Nick’s child. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a snap from her maternity photo shoot featuring the multi-hypenated star.

In the image, the 40-year-old comedian/rapper/actor appeared shirtless with his black pants on while sitting on a rock with Alyssa standing in front of him. He put his hands on her growing belly, which was dressed in a blue swimsuit. She wrote in the caption, “Celebrating you today,” adding a heart emoji.

On the same day, Nick’s other baby mama Abby De La Rosa also uploaded a Father’s Day tribute post for Nick. On her own Story, she shared a picture of her baby daddy holding his newborn twins, his fifth and sixth children, while wearing white scrubs and a face mask. “Happy Fathers Day. We are forever grateful for you,” she captioned it.

Nick is also a father to 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He additionally shares 4-year-old son named Golden “Sagon” Cannon and a 6-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon with his model ex Brittany Bell.

