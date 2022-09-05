Lil Duval Doubts Blac Chyna's $20M Monthly Income From OnlyFans [Photo]

Not everyone is buying what Blac Chyna is saying about her OnlyFans income.

Lil Duval has reacted to a report claiming that Blac Chyna is No. 1 earner on OnlyFans. Making use of his Twitter account, the comedian refused to believe that the video vixen really made $20 million a month in 2021.

“I can’t believe y’all believe blac chyna really made $20 million a month from only fans,” the “Meet the Blacks” star tweeted on Sunday, September 4, adding some laughing emojis. “this how I know y’all not living in reality no more.”

Lil Duval’s comments backfired as people slammed him for being in everybody’s business for no reason. “He’s too invested,” one Instagram user commented. “I mean it’s probably not accurate, BUT he seems to be in everyone’s business but his own… maybe he’ll make that list one day when he grows up a lil,” someone else wrote.

“Question is why does he care ..he seems very passionate about it lol,” another person added. Referring to the rapper’s accident earlier this year, a user said, “He sits up and gossips on the internet all day he should focus that energy on those broken bones.”

Lil Duval’s tweet arrived after it was recently reported that Chyna is the top-earning creator on OnlyFans after she joined the subscription-based platform in April 2020. The former “Rob & Chyna” star reportedly raked in $20 million per month in 2021, meaning that she made $240 million in 2021 alone.

When asked about her decision to join OnlyFans, the ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian shared in a 2020 interview with Baller Alert, “I’m on OnlyFans so I can support the music because that stuff is not cheap at all.” Blac, who charges a monthly subscription rate of $19.99 as she gives users exclusive access to a mix of NSFW photos and videos, added, “Getting studio time, engineers, wardrobe, marketing, I’m using all these different hustles to support that and my kids. That’s the ultimate goal: to keep up their living of how they’re living now.”

The 34-year-old TV personality continued, “I don’t want to be that parent where they have this now; then, when they get older, they don’t have it … I’m a single black female supporting my kids. I don’t get any child support, so I have all these things like Blac Chyna’s Closet, the Dynasty Group, my music, the OnlyFans, Lash Cosmetics, promos that I do for other people, other companies to keep my household together.”

Joining Chyna in the Top 3, meanwhile, were Bella Thorne and Cardi B. The “Midnight Sun” actress took the No. 2 spot as she earned an estimated $11 million per month. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, meanwhile, came in at No. 3 with $9.34 million per month.