Lil Durk Throws Out First Pitch at Chicago Cubs Baseball Game, Gets Clowned for Completely Missing Throw [Photos + Video]

August 09, 2021 11:21 AM PST

Lil Durk was a good sport despite throwing a bomb at his hometown’s baseball game this past weekend.

The Chicago MC had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs vs. White Sox game at Wrigley Field on Sunday (Aug. 8). But it didn’t go as well as he planned. Wearing a Cubs jersey with “Smurk” on the back, Durk took the mound and threw the ball left of home plate. It bounced outside the batter’s box while the Cubs mascot Clark chased after it. The crowd let out a collective gasp, but Durk laughed it off.

Durk’s disastrous first pitch became a trending topic as social media clowned him.

However, Durk, who attended Sunday’s game with his kids, chose to ignore the criticism and focus on the positive. “The love I receive is undeniable fr,” he tweeted following the game.

Lil Durk isn’t the first hip-hop artist to show that the rap field is a better bet for himself than the baseball field. Back in 2014, 50 Cent threw a very wide left first pitch at a New York Mets game.

