Lil Durk Claims He's Been Blackballed [Photos]

Lil Durk is arguably one of the most successful rappers in the rap game, but apparently, he feels held back.

via: Rap-Up

The Chicago rapper took to his Instagram Story over the weekend where he revealed that he’s been thriving in the music industry despite an effort to ostracize him.

“I been doing this sh*t black balled,” he wrote alongside the laughing tears emoji.

He didn’t provide much context into his cryptic post, leaving many fans confused and guessing as to who or what was behind the blackball effort.

“how is he blackballed with the whole industry on his albums with mainstream features,” tweeted one fan, while others said he was just trolling.

How’s he blackballed? By who? — Don jones (@theedonjones_) April 30, 2023

how is he blackballed with the whole industry on his albums with mainstream features? — Dan (@_AnnonGot_) April 30, 2023

He’s obviously trolling. — Jitt (@JittPerked) April 30, 2023

Despite his claim, Durk continues to work with some of the biggest names in music including J. Cole. The two recently shot a video for their new collaboration “All My Life.”

“We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it,” Durk told XXL of the Dr. Luke-produced track. “‘Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse… I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it. So, if it wasn’t J. Cole, it’d be [Kanye], but Ye, he tucked away somewhere.”

The song is set to appear on Durk’s upcoming album The Voice 2.0, which will represent his evolution.