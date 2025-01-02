Home > NEWS

Lil Durk Agrees To Push Murder-For-Hire Trial Back Amid Co-Defendant Considering Plea Deal

BY: Walker

Published 14 mins ago

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial will be rescheduled.

On Tuesday (Dec. 31) evening, the rapper’s defense team agreed to push the scheduled proceedings to Oct. 14 instead of the originally proposed Jan. 7.

According to court documents, the government is currently producing a discovery that includes “approximately 230 GB of digital evidence,” such as audio recordings and surveillance footage. Additionally, it will encompass approximately “20,000 pages of reports concerning murder and other violent acts, photographs, witness statements, and medical documents.”

As for why the trial is being delayed, prosecutors noted that the case was “so unusual and so complex” due to the number of defendants, making it virtually “unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself.”

Lil Durk’s co-defendant Asa “Boogie” Houston, who was set to appear before the court on Jan. 14, has already pushed back against the decision. Meanwhile, Deandre Dontrell Wilson — one of the five Only The Family (OTF) affiliates who were arrested in October — is seeking a “pre-plea sentence report.”

The “All My Life” rapper was denied bond in December. His attorneys offered to put up $1 million in cash from Sony Music and another $2.3 million in house equity. They also proposed to have him under 24-hour surveillance. However, Judge Patricia Donahue argued that there was no way to “reasonably assure the safety of the community” and that Lil Durk exercises “a significant amount of control over others.”

Among the charges against the Chicago native are conspiracy, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and using, carrying and discharging firearms — including a machine gun — in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Prosecutors believe he was involved in a retaliation shooting that led to the murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, in 2022.

via: Rap-Up

