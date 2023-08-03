Lil Baby Donates $300,000 Worth of Sneakers and School Supplies [Video]

Lil Baby has given back to the kids in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia in a big way, teaming up with Footlocker to help out local communities for his second annual Back to School drive ahead of the upcoming school year.

via: Complex

Lil Baby took over the Foot Locker store in Atlanta’s Westland Mall earlier this week to give away over $300,000 worth of sneakers and various items to over 1,500 local students. Additionally, Lil Baby and Foot Locker also partnered with Goodr, a local company whose mission is to combat food waste and end hunger, to provide meals to attendees at the event.

Prior to creating their “Back to School Festival” event, Lil Baby was spotted leaving a Foot Locker in June 2021 after buying dozens of sneakers that were reportedly given out to individuals within his old Atlanta neighborhood.

Scroll through for a closer look at what went down at Lil Baby and Foot Locker’s second “Back to School Festival” event.