Le’Veon Bell Denies Rape Allegations After Alleged Victim Gets $25 Million Verdict

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Former Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has denied raping a woman who was awarded a $25-million default judgment after accusing the 33-year-old athlete of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

His attorney telling TMZ Sports the default judgment in the alleged victim’s favor is completely “bogus.”

Jada Bell said in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, Ohio last year that she’s Le’Veon’s cousin … and when she was just six or seven years old, Le’Veon began having nonconsensual, incestual relations with her.

According to the suit, Le’Veon — who Jada says is eight years older than her — would use “slang terms” to direct her when she was just a minor, which incestual acts he wished for her to perform upon him.”

“For instance,” the suit states, “he termed oral sex ‘fire.'”

Jada alleged the sexual abuse continued for roughly a decade — when Bell, an ex-Michigan State tailback, would return to Ohio “during his college years and beyond.” She claims it all finally ceased when she reached 18 years old.

Jada submitted her complaint to the courts on March 22, 2024 … and in October 2024, a judge issued a default judgment in her favor ruling that Le’Veon was “served according to law and failed to move, plead, or otherwise appear in this action.”

Two weeks ago, a jury trial took place in his absence to determine the damages … and according to court documents we obtained, Jada was awarded a $25 million verdict.

Bell’s attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, tells us … “My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents.”

Shaffer says Bell was not even living in Ohio at the time he was purportedly served.

“The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served,” he continued. “My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the narratives of the case have never been litigated.”

Le’Veon made just over $45 million in NFL contracts during his eight years in the league. In retirement from football, the 33-year-old has gotten into pro boxing, and had recently set his eyes on a bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

via: TMZ

Bell also went on a livestream yesterday (March 11) to address his rape allegations head-on … vowing to do everything in his power to clear his name.

