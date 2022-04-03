  1. Home
LeVar Burton and Trevor Noah Joke About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap at 2022 Grammys

April 03, 2022 8:32 PM PST

As everyone expected, Will Smith’s Oscars slap came up during the 2022 Grammy Awards.

LeVar Burton referenced the incident during his presentation as the the night’s host, Trevor Noah.

via Complex:

When presenting during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, Burton told the audience, “I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean.” From there, per the New York Post, he joked for everyone to “keep your hands to yourself.” From there, comedian Nate Bargatze made an appearance, complete with a helmet.

The slap was also addressed by returning Grammys host Trevor Noah, saying in his opening monologue that Sunday’s ceremony would see everyone “keeping people’s names out of our mouths.” 

What’s interesting is there was absolutely no shade towards anyone during the ceremony — that felt like a deliberate decision.

 

