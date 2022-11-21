Letitia Wright Says She's 'Moved on' from Vaccine Controversy: 'I Have Apologized'

Letitia Wright says she found a “healthy way” to get over the backlash she received in December 2020 for sharing an anti-vaccination video on Twitter amid the COVID pandemic.

via People:

At the time, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 29, wrote in a post, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled,” and then, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

When asked about the controversy in an interview with The Guardian, Wright said, “I feel it’s something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on. And in a healthy way I’ve apologized and deleted my Twitter. I just apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody.”

The interviewer asked if that video had reflected her viewpoint, to which Wright replied, “That’s exactly what my apology was. It was saying this is not me, and I apologize.”

The Guardian reporter also asked if she’s been vaccinated for COVID-19. She answered: “I have apologized and I have moved on. Next question. Thanks.”

She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil appeared to confirm Wright’s vaccination status on Twitter last month after a fan brought up her past controversy. After tweeting praise for Wakanda Forever and adding that Wright “deserves all the good s—” for her performance, one person replied “but she’s antivax,” to which Jamil, 36, said, “She’s literally vaccinated….”

“Dude. It has been *repeatedly* clarified that she is not anti vaccine and that the rumors about her behavior were false,” added Jamil. “Yes a video was posted early on, but frankly I’m with any Black person who is at least skeptical of scientific experiments, which at first, the vaccines were.”

Wright recently opened up to Variety about healing from a major injury that happened on the Boston set of the Marvel movie last August and caused the production to shut down. She said, “I’m still processing it. I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

Despite her concerning views, we’re glad she was able to get to a better place.