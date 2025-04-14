Leslie Odom Jr. to Reprise ‘Hamilton’ Role on Broadway

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

Leslie Odom Jr., one of the original cast members of the mega-hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” is coming back for another shot, a role he says “gave me life.”

The actor will reprise his Tony-winning role in “Hamilton” as Aaron Burr for a limited run from Sept. 9 through Nov. 23. The announcement comes as “Hamilton” celebrates its 10th anniversary on Broadway.

“Returning to ‘Hamilton’ is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” said Odom. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room — especially during this anniversary moment — and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

Odom joined the company of “Hamilton” in its off Broadway run before the musical opened at the Richard Rogers Theatre in August 2015. He left the show in July 2016 along with fellow star Lin-Manuel Miranda. This is the first time he’s reprising the role in nine years.

“Hamilton” became a sensation, winning 11 Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The original Broadway company includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Odom as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“When I saw Leslie perform “The Room Where It Happens” at the first act two workshop of ‘Hamilton,’ I knew I was witnessing a historic moment,” said the musical’s lead producer Jeffrey Seller. “How lucky we are that Leslie is returning to ‘Hamilton’ and bringing his indelible Burr back to Broadway.”

Post “Hamilton,” Odom has been back on Broadway in the play “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch,” in which he scored a Tony nomination for best actor in a play. He’s appeared on screen in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” and “One Night in Miami…,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Hamilton” on Disney+.

