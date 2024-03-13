Lenny Kravitz Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Daughter Zoe, Denzel Washington | lovebscott.com

On Tuesday, March 12, musician and actor Lenny Kravitz was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

via: ABC 7

Kravitz shot to fame in the 1990s, ultimately winning four Grammy awards and releasing 11 albums. He was nominated this year to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“As a teenager I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols,” Kravitz recalled during Tuesday’s ceremony. “I never dreamt about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing.”

Kravitz was joined on stage by Zoe Kravitz – his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet – who poked fun at his fashion choices.

“I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love,” she said. “I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art – but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.”

He was also joined on stage by Denzel Washington.

“God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but even more so an unbelievable heart,” Washington said.

Kravitz landed many hits over his career but is perhaps best known for “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” “Always on the Run,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “Fly Away.”

He also appeared in the “Hunger Games” films.

Kravitz took photos and signed autographs for the many fans who showed up for the ceremony.

“This isn’t my star,” he told the crowd. “This is our star. Thank you all for this and let love rule.”

Can’t get this moment off our minds. ? #LennyKravitz receives his star on the #HollywoodWalkofFame. pic.twitter.com/KevWO6rmJS — E! News (@enews) March 12, 2024

Zoë Kravitz honors (and roasts) Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one. And it works." https://t.co/7vJwne9ZCq pic.twitter.com/yHErkfHmJU — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024

Denzel Washington honors Lenny Kravitz at Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "We've had a close brothership, friendship, for 30 years." https://t.co/7vJwne9ZCq pic.twitter.com/F9kooT8oeo — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024