Legendary Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died [Photos]

Bad Boy Entertainment producer Chucky Thompson, who was a member of the label’s Hitmen team of producers, has passed away.

via: Revolt

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote alongside photo of him and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”

“You treated my like family from day one,” he continued.

“You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on ever session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

Thompson — a native of Washington DC — got his start playing for Chuck Brown’s legendary go-go band, The Soul Searchers, before landing a role as a member of the “Hitmen” — a group of in-house producers at Bad Boy Entertainment. There, he worked alongside Mary J. Blige, Usher and TLC and more, and produced hits including but not limited to “Big Poppa” by The Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear,” “Can’t You See” by Total and Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home.”

Though he’s lauded for making many of the beats that shaped the sound of the 90s hip hop and R&B, his production discography extends from that era to modern day. Prior to his death, he was working alongside Shania Twain on Love Records and was in the process of filming a documentary about his life.

“We’re working on my documentary, Chucky Thompson Presents D.C. Go-Go. It’s not the go-go music story; it’s my story with go-go music,” he told Grammy.com last month. “A lot of people don’t understand the music. They don’t even know what it takes to make a go-go record. I got a segment based on the music: another based on the movement where it’s been deemed the official music of the city, that process, and how it got there. That’s very important for our city. Last part is the mainstay: what happens in the city versus mainstream…I just want to put the flag down for my city and let them know we’re about to expose some things. By September of 2022, I should be done.”

REVOLT sends our condolences to the friends and family of Chucky Thompson.

See Young Guru’s post below.

RIP.