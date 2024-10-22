Home > NEWS

LeBron James Hazes His New Rookie Bronny In A Hilarious Nike Ad

BY: Walker

Published 1 day ago

Every rookie gets welcomed to the NBA a little differently, but part of the process of becoming a pro is dealing with the many tasks that come with being the newest member of a team. That includes carrying bags for veterans, picking up food for the team plane, and often being on the butt end of jokes.

On Tuesday afternoon, LeBron posted a Nike ad to his social media that depicted him putting his son Bronny James through some lighthearted rookie hazing.

In the video, a gleeful LeBron fills Bronny’s car with cereal and observes his miffed reaction.

“Hey rook! You better not be late,” LeBron taunts.

“Are you serious? Come on, man,” Bronny replies.

“Hey. Clean up my driveway. It’s a mess,” LeBron says as Bronny tells him he’s “too old for this.”

The Jameses are widely expected to see the floor together during Los Angeles’s opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their humorous interplay—as well as their on-court fit—will be a storyline to watch in basketball this season.

