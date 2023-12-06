At Least 3 Dead After Shooting on University of Nevada, Las Vegas Campus, Authorities Say, and The Suspect is Dead

Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada (UNLV) on Wednesday morning.

via: CNN

“According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect in this #activeshooter incident is also deceased,” the department said on X.

#BREAKING: According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect in this #ActiveShooter incident is also deceased. We will update as soon as we can with accurate information. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

A number of victims have been taken to hospitals, Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters at an earlier news conference.

The suspect’s motive is unclear, the sheriff said.

Police responded earlier Wednesday to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the campus, near Beam Hall, the home of the university’s Lee Business School, according to an earlier social media post.

At 11:54 a.m. local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, “University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Shortly after, the university also said on X police were responding to “additional report of shots fired in the Student Union,” and advised people to evacuate the area.

University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

“I was sitting outside, I was just having breakfast. I heard three loud booms and I was like, oh, what was that?” a student told CNN affiliate KVVU. “Police showed up, then I ran inside.

“After two minutes, more shots. I ran into the basements, and I was there for 20,” the student said. “I was just hearing a lot of shots.”

This latest incident comes as students are in the middle of a study week before taking final exams and going on winter break, in the same city that suffered the worst mass shooting in modern US history in 2017.