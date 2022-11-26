At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting Near Atlantic Station, Police Say

At least one person is dead and five more have been injured after a dispute led to a shooting near Atlanta’s Atlantic Station around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

via 11 Alive:

Atlanta Police said one man died from his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital. The six people who were shot are between 15 and 21-years-old, according to police.

Police said that the large group was escorted off the Atlantic Station property by off-duty APD officers and Atlantic Station personnel due to unruly behavior and curfew violations that the popular location has.

Once the group moved over to 17th Street near the overpass of the Downtown Connector, an argument broke out between the group and the dispute led to gunfire on Market Street. Police said that it’s possible that the shootout was between two groups and that there could be multiple shooters.

APD did not specify where on the Atlantic Station property the group was before being escorted off. They are currently working on obtaining surveillance footage from nearby businesses and residences.

The shooting comes at one of the busiest times for the popular shopping and entertainment destination. Shoppers in the district have been out and about for the holiday season, especially with Black Friday just concluding.

Additionally, the ever-popular Cirque du Soleil shows have flooded people into Atlantic Station all weekend for their events that are playing through Dec. 24.

“The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation,” an Atlantic Station spokesperson said in a statement.

11Alive’s Dawn White spoke to a witness who said that as many as 30 rounds could be heard as gunfire rang out.

Atlanta Police is asking the public for help in the investigation and urged people to notify Crime Stoppers with information on the shooting if you have it at 404-577-8477.

Story developing…