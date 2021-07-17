Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for N.Y.C. Murder

A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February.

via: People

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in the release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

A representative for Stokes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The alleged incident took place on February 7 around 2:45 p.m. local time. According to the DA’s office, video surveillance footage showed Stokes exiting a car parked at an intersection in Queens, New York, and approaching the driver’s side window.

He then allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car, hitting Jones, 37. The Queens Village resident was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

No further information was made available about the circumstances that led to the murder.

Stokes has been a TV actor since the mid-2000s, appearing in a 2009 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as in episodes of Boardwalk Empire, The Mysteries of Laura, and Blue Bloods.

He also records and performs music under the name I$AIAH, according to his IMDB page.

Isaiah sentencing is set for July 19 and he faces 25 years to life in prison.