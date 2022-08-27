Latto Teams With Planned Parenthood To Advocate For Abortion Rights And Access [Video]

Latto has been very vocal about women’s rights in her music, but she isn’t afraid to step away from the booth and approach the matter in a different way.

via: Billboard

The “Big Energy” rapper has joined forces with Planned Parenthood for a public service announcement urging people to join the fight for abortion rights and access.

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes,” Latto said in a statement. “Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

She concluded, “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me.”

The 30-second PSA arrives ahead of Sunday’s 2022 MTV Video Music Award, where the Atlanta rapper is nominated for four awards, including the video for good award for her new track “P*ssy,” a hard-hitting feminist anthem in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

This isn’t Latto’s first time advocating for women’s reproductive rights. Earlier this summer, the hip-hop artist spoke with Billboard about how to take action following the Supreme Court’s latest ruling.

“To be a woman in this industry is hard. And to be a woman right now in general is scary,” Latto told Billboard. “It’s a human right to control your own body. This is not just one person or group’s fight; we should all be shouting how unjust this is and supporting the right for someone to decide what happens to their body. I want to see men supporting by protesting alongside women and voting for candidates that push forward our right of choice.

She added, “We will continue to fight the fight for what’s right. Do your research on candidates, their policies and what they stand for. Every election, local or national, counts. Tune into the debates, show up and vote, set reminders for your local elections, and let your friends know. I’ll do my part to use my platform to remind my fans in Atlanta when to turn out to vote. The time to act is now.”

Watch Latto’s Planned Parenthood PSA below.