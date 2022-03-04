Larsa Pippen Denies Getting a Butt Lift, Says She's Just Been Working Out

Larsa Pippen denied that she ever went for a Brazilian butt lift during the “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion Thursday.

via Page Six:

“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,” she claimed, adding that she also had her breasts done prior to Season 3 of the reality TV series.

When it came to her bodacious bottom, Pippen straight-up said “no” when asked whether she had gotten it done and instead credited good old-fashioned exercise and weight gain.

“I literally work out seven days a week,” she told host Andy Cohen. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Pippen, 47, confessed she has zero qualms going under the knife to improve her appearance, telling her co-stars that she will do whatever makes her “feel good.”

“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person,” she explained on the Peacock show. “I’m very happy with the way I look.”

Pippen’s castmate Lisa Hochstein, who recently had a $120,000 dental makeover, also has faced criticism for the amount of plastic surgery and procedures she’s undergone.

“I’m very aware I had too much filler in my face,” Hochstein, 39, responded to a fan on Twitter in December. “I’ve removed a lot of it since we wrapped. I was addicted … thankfully it can be reversed. So there.”

We’re not saying she got a BBL, but she did something.