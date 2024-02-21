Larsa Pippen Confesses Her 1 Regret from Public Flameout with Marcus Jordan Before They Rekindled | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen is reevaluating how she handled her brief but public breakup with boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

via: Page Six

“I feel like I was very emotional … I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star told Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod.”

Pippen, 58, said that she deleted her images with Jordan, 33, so quickly that she “didn’t even archive them.”

“I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them,” she explained. “I was just emotional and impulsive I guess. I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”

The Bravolebrity also clarified that she and Jordan — who started hanging out in September 2022 and confirmed they were dating last January — never actually broke up and instead just took a breather from their romance.

“[We] didn’t break up, we kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” Pippen said.

“It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up,” she added. “It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.

Pippen admitted that they had not been “in a great place” for about a month and were “not seeing eye to eye.”

Page Six revealed last week that Pippen and Jordan were taking a break over “tension” after the reality TV star not only deleted all her photos with him but also unfollowed him on Instagram.

She then asked her fans their thoughts on friends unfollowing exes on her Instagram Story.

Following the abrupt relationship drama, “RHOM” stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton accused Pippen of faking their breakup for publicity.

“I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed,” Patton said on her and Nepola’s “Ay Por Favor” podcast this week.

Pippen called out her catty co-stars for jumping to conclusions, telling Judge and Mellencamp, “I live my life, I don’t need the press.”