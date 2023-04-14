LaNisha Cole Calls Daughter Onyx Her ‘Whole World’ After Nick Cannon Forgets Her

Her main girl. LaNisha Cole seemingly threw shade at Nick Cannon after he forgot their 7-month-old daughter Onyx while listing the names of his 12 children.

The 41-year-old shared a series of photos of 7-month-old Onyx to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just days after the “Masked Singer” host made headlines for failing to name all 12 of his kids.

“My whole world… the most beautiful little girl,” Cole captioned the pics. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her.”

After posting photos of her baby girl and boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba, the influencer shared a cryptic message about navigating motherhood in the public eye.

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said … no person’s path is linear,” she wrote atop a black screen. “There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”

“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx,” she continued.

On Monday, the Nickelodeon alum, 42, was challenged to name all of his children on the Howard Stern Show.

After confidently going through the list of names, Stern pointed out that he had “left out Onyx Ice Cole,” whom Cannon welcomed with LaNisha in September 2022.

“Ah, no!” Cannon replied. “You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!”

The “Wild n’ Out” host then admitted that he was going to have a “problem” with Cole — who has been very critical about Cannon’s parenting style — for leaving out their little one.

Despite the blunder, Cannon did successfully name all of his children in the Shade Room last month, even going as far as to share the inspiration behind each of his kids’ names.

“With LaNisha, who is a strong, black woman and loves her chocolate-ness and all that, she had the name Onyx. And I was like, ‘I’m with it. Let’s get it!’” he explained, adding that he chose her middle name, Ice.”

Aside from Onyx, Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey; and sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, with Brittany Bell along with daughter Powerful Queen, 2.

He also fathers 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed Legendary Love, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi in July 2022.

His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, tragically died at 5 months old in December 2021. The pair have since welcomed a 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie.