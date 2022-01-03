  1. Home
Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview [Photos + Video]

January 03, 2022 10:18 AM PST

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship was a messy one, to say the very least.

via: AceShowbiz

Taraji P. Henson actress’ name was trending on Sunday, January 2 after footage of Lamar Odom shockingly revealing that he left Taraji for Khloe Kardashian circulated online once again.

During his interview with TV One’s “Uncensored” back in 2019, the 42-year-old discussed the end of his and Taraji’s romance, which not a lot of fans knew about. The former athlete shared that before he started dating his ex-wife Khloe, he spent time with the actress.

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away,” the retired NBA player explained. That was when he “really, really started liking her,” adding that he wishes he “would’ve done things [differently] with her.”

“She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar gushed over the “Empire” actress. “I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he added, referring to his time spent playing for teams like the Clippers and the Mavericks.

Not stopping there, Lamar claimed that Taraji was an inspiration for him. “She gave me inspiration… A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am in my craft,” he divulged.

As for why he ended things with Taraji, the Lakers star blamed himself, saying, “Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk.” He continued, “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Twitter had a lot to say about the trending video, check out the reactions below.

