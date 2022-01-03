Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview [Photos + Video]

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship was a messy one, to say the very least.

via: AceShowbiz

Taraji P. Henson actress’ name was trending on Sunday, January 2 after footage of Lamar Odom shockingly revealing that he left Taraji for Khloe Kardashian circulated online once again.

During his interview with TV One’s “Uncensored” back in 2019, the 42-year-old discussed the end of his and Taraji’s romance, which not a lot of fans knew about. The former athlete shared that before he started dating his ex-wife Khloe, he spent time with the actress.

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away,” the retired NBA player explained. That was when he “really, really started liking her,” adding that he wishes he “would’ve done things [differently] with her.”

“She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar gushed over the “Empire” actress. “I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he added, referring to his time spent playing for teams like the Clippers and the Mavericks.

Not stopping there, Lamar claimed that Taraji was an inspiration for him. “She gave me inspiration… A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am in my craft,” he divulged.

As for why he ended things with Taraji, the Lakers star blamed himself, saying, “Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk.” He continued, “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Twitter had a lot to say about the trending video, check out the reactions below.

Now y tf would he even say that??? pic.twitter.com/MtuhNwjrXx — !Turiceo? (@Turiceo1) January 3, 2022

Taraji about be like.??? pic.twitter.com/Uumqkbojfe — Ronnica Harris (@MissHarris80) January 3, 2022

Please learn to take your Ls in silence https://t.co/3rWZDQqflq — ?Moderna Mami? (@MelaninIsKey) January 3, 2022

Thank God. Taraji dodged a bullet cause tha man nth but problems https://t.co/hneganKw8u — brí (@DanielleBrinae) January 3, 2022

So, you mean to tell me that when Lamar was with Taraji, & James was with Trina, & Tristan was with Jordan C, all these men had Khloe as a side-chick & then moved her to main-chick & then had others as side-chicks & Khloe’s hypocritical behind had the nerve to drag Jordyn Woods?! pic.twitter.com/rKawSUIKZo — MountainsMama (@MamaMountains) January 2, 2022

Yup she was the side when he was with Trina — ?SHAY? (@_ShayRoZay) January 3, 2022

If I speak they will say I am putting black women against black men ?!? If I SPEAK OOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/P1cRobOjaE — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) January 1, 2022

First of all, i never even knew Lamar and Taraji dated? Where i been — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) January 2, 2022

Lamar: Taraji and I…

Taraji: Boy I didn't even remember we dated pic.twitter.com/8t83mwXucj — Nikky (@countess_nikky) January 3, 2022

wait Lamar was with taraji and cheated on her with khloe kardashian ? im sorry Tristan is karma for Khloe that lady was stealing everybody man!! pic.twitter.com/v4IrFGuFoE — scalpiana. (@courtneyjinean) January 2, 2022