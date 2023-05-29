Some Lady Goes Viral for Slamming New ‘Little Mermaid’ Film: ‘Wtf is This S–t?’ [Photo]

Something about the new live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” isn’t sitting right with singer Paloma Faith.

via: Page Six

The British singer took to her Instagram Stories after catching Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” — which features Halle Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid who falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) — in theaters, slamming the film’s message.

“Just seen [sic] the new little mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting, as a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man,” Faith, 41, wrote in a since-deleted post, per Metro.

“Wtf is this s–t? Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Faith’s remarks, with several of them questioning if she had even seen the original “Little Mermaid” film, which was released in 1989.

“Has she not seen the original? Why would you take your child to a movie without knowing the description esp when the movie was a previously cartoon… it feels like her issue is something else,” wrote one fan.

“it’s literally the same as the original girl,” added another.

A third asked, “Was she not aware of the plot before she bought a ticket? This isn’t a new movie.”

Other fans pointed out that Ariel was not giving up her voice for a man, but rather to be human.

“arielle literally sings ‘part of your world’ before she even knows the prince exists. the original movie already had a strong independent woman message,” tweeted one person.

“She gave up her voice to become human? It’s Literally what the song ‘Part of your world’ [is about],” wrote another.

While it’s unclear if Faith saw the original Disney film, fans did dig up an old tweet of hers from 2019 where she wrote, “when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid.”

“The Little Mermaid” is now in theaters.