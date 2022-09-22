Kyrie Irving Says COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Was Among ‘Biggest Violations’ Of Human Rights Ever [Photo]

After New York City announced the end of its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private employers on Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said such mandates were a historic human rights violation.

via: BET

Now, the Brooklyn Nets star guard is claiming the mandate, and others like it, were a human rights violation of historic proportions.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” the 30-year-old NBA All-Star tweeted on Tuesday. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday that the city’s businesses could now implement their own vaccine policies and revoked a vaccine mandate for students taking part in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Kyrie Irving only played in 29 out of 82 games last season due to his refusal to get the shot despite NYC’s mandates. He returned to play in January after sitting out for the first few months but only appeared in road games until the city’s government lifted it COVID rules for indoor events in March.