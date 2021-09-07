Kylie Jenner Confirms Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott in Emotional New Video

Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom again!

Weeks after it was reported that the reality star is expecting her second cild with Travis Scott, she confirmed the news with a video shared via Instagram.

via E!:

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 24-year-old Kylie offered an inside glimpse at the early stages of her journey to baby No. 2, which you can check out below.

In the video, the mom-to-be is seen holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi Webster, “Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?” A different scene shows Stormi breaking the news to Kris Jenner with sonogram photos, who asks, “Are you pregnant?!”

“Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” Kris tells her granddaughter. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

It sounds like the couple—who welcomed their first child together in February 2018—are overjoyed at the notion of keeping up with another little one.

Though the pair initially split in 2019 after two years of dating, they’ve maintained a great co-parenting relationship in the months since. And, as a source told exclusively told E! News in February 2021, the chemistry never really faded, with the two remaining “madly in love with each other.”

To the source it’s obvious that something’s always been brewing between them. “You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there,” the insider noted. “Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

By June, another insider was telling E! News that the two were fully back and happier than ever before.

“Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again,” the insider shared at the time. “They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren’t shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other’s lives.”

And although the couple spent some time apart due to their hectic schedules, it seems that everything has fallen right back into place for their ever-growing family. “They picked up right where they left off,” the insider continued. “Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together.”

Watch the clip below.