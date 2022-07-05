Kyle Richards Slammed for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Teenage Son

Kyle Richards is facing backlash from fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

via People:

The reality star came under attack on Monday after Bravo released a preview clip showing Kyle, 53, chatting with her husband Mauricio Umansky, as well as Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul, about a recent interaction that Erika Girardi had with Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son Jax.

“Wait, did you guys miss when Erika said to Garcelle’s son, the 14-year-old, to go ‘f— off’?” Kyle asked her friends in the clip through laughter. “I mean, it’s not funny, but it is funny.”

“I think it’s great that she did that,” Mauricio, 52, added.

As shown in an earlier preview clip, Jax went to pick up flower arrangements at the end of Garcelle’s birthday party. When he walked over to the table where Erika and Dorit were seated, Erika, 50, asked the teen, “Wait, what are you doing here?”

“Get the f— out of here. Get the f— out of here,” she continued. “Get the f— out of here before you get in trouble.”

Jax was clearly shocked by the encounter, as was fellow RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung-Minkoff, who attempted to diffuse the situation by walking Jax away from the women and back to his mother outside.

“Don’t listen to these ladies,” Crystal said, as Dorit, 45, noted in a confessional, “I know Erika’s drunk and I know she’s joking around. But that’s Garcelle’s son, he’s 14-years-old. I feel sick to my stomach.”

“I just got violated for grabbing flowers,” Jax later told his mom, who then confronted Erika inside.

Speaking further about the moment to Mauricio, Dorit and Paul, Kyle said in the preview clip that she liked “seeing this more relaxed side” of Erika.

In a confessional, she added, “I can remember in the first few years that I knew Erika. I used to think, ‘I wish she would open up more. I wish she would loosen up a little bit.’ Clearly, the Erika that we’ve known all these years was holding a lot in, so seeing this side of her, more open and honest — even if she’s not always showing her best side — at least it’s genuine.”

Shortly after the clips were released, fans took to social media to slam Kyle for her light-hearted reaction to Erika cursing at Jax.

One Twitter user wrote, “Unless Erika was joking, I don’t get how Kyle n [sic] Dorit think this is ok. That is so disrespectful and inappropriate. If Erika told Dorit or Kyle’s child to F off, they would be livid!! Time for Garcelle to put Erika in her place #RHOBH”

Another user added, “It doesn’t matter if Erika was joking or not – it wasn’t ok and nothing to laugh about. And you know these two wouldn’t find it so funny if it was at their children. Dorit even said it.”

A rep for Kyle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. However, Kyle did speak with Metro U.K. on Tuesday and addressed the situation.

“I didn’t even see Erika say that, I was told the next day,” she explained to the outlet. “I was laughing at a friend’s drunken behavior as one does sometimes. Nothing to do with disrespecting anyone’s child especially. I’m a mom of four daughters. I think if I had obviously seen it – because I only saw it actually last night on Instagram, that clip – I would have a different reaction.”

“But when you hear a story like that, you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’ I laugh sometimes at the wrong moments, but it wasn’t about Garcelle and her son, it was about Erika,” she continued. “Especially when you’re not used to seeing that, you hear a story the next day, ‘Oh my God, so and so was so drunk, they did this and that,’ and we laughed, it was like that.”

“To think that someone misinterpreted it as that, that I didn’t care and being flippant about someone’s child… I would hope that after 12 years on this show [that] people know me better,” she concluded, adding that she intended on reaching out to Garcelle very soon.

Garcelle, 55, reacted to the news after a fan tagged her in a tweet containing the clip, asking if she had already seen it. “Nope never saw this scene until now ?,” she wrote.

The actress also shared a photo on Instagram of her three sons along with the caption, “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid.”

“You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs ???” she wrote on Tuesday.

Besides the drama with Jax, Kyle also came under attack on social media after a RHOBH preview clip was released, showing her accusing fellow RHOBH castmate Sutton Stracke of lying about her two previous miscarriages.

The moment occurred shortly after Diana Jenkins spoke about her miscarriage with Kyle and Sutton. “She lost a baby, you did not. Maybe years ago, I don’t know,” Kyle told Sutton, 50, after Sutton attempted to comfort Diana, 49, by sharing her own experiences.

“That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever said to me in my life,” Sutton responded, before adding in a confessional, “That’s insinuating that I’m lying. Breaking my heart and disappointing me in our friendship.”

In response to Kyle’s comments, fans expressed their outrage on social media. “Not everyone wears their miscarriages on their sleeves, @KyleRichards. Jfc,” one user wrote.

“Is Sutton supposed to just tell anyone about her miscarriages?? It’s not really a conversation starter nor any of Kyle’s business,” added another person.

Kyle has not yet publicly addressed the backlash regarding her miscarriage comments.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.