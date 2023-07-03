Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have Separated After 27 Years of Marriage



Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have split after 27 years of marriage.

via People:

A source close to the pair tells PEOPLE: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards, 54, first met Umansky, 53, at a nightclub in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had daughter Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie), 34.

After getting engaged later that year, the couple tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

In 2010, their family was officially introduced to the public when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo. As Richards became a mainstay on the reality show for the last 12 seasons, the pair frequently insisted to fans that they were seeing their real relationship play out on the show.

“We’re the same, with or without cameras. We’re just super real and we know each other and we’re real,” Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013. “We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.”

Umansky also stood by Richards’ side as the drama involving her family played out on screen — most notably during season 12.

“I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does,” the real estate broker told E! News in November 2022. “If she wants to reconcile [with sister Kathy Hilton], I am all down for it. If she’s not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent.”

While marking their 25th wedding anniversary in January 2021, Richards and Umansky appeared to be happier than ever.

“It means so much, and it’s something that we’re both incredibly proud of,” Richards told Bravo Insider that year. “And for me, it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it’s refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we’re really proud to be good role models to our daughters.”

“Yeah, I mean, this means a lot,” Umansky added. “You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. So it’s been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it’ll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50.”

The divorce news comes not long after Mauricio shut down rumors that his relationship was on the rocks after his wife was photographed without her wedding ring.

“We’re not getting divorced,” Umansky insisted on an early April episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, Two T’s In a Pod. “I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”

Umansky also told the hosts that viewers will see him and Richards address the rumors directly in the upcoming season of the RHOBH.

We’ve heard the rumors, but we’re honestly shocked. We wish them the best!