Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is having a lavish 45th(?) birthday party at her and soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann’s family home, but Kroy is NOT invited.

“She’s celebrating at home with all the kids,” says a source. “Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he’s in the house still.”

The source adds: “She is in good spirits.”

On Thursday night, Kim took to her Instagram story to began her birthday celebrations.

“Cheers to 45!” she said, clinking a glass of red wine with friends Brian Brady and Zach Baus, whom she called “my dates.”

On Friday, her actual birthday, she shared a video of herself posing to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” as well as a still photo from the clip with the caption: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all” followed by three pink double heart emojis.

Let’s hope Kroy doesn’t get fed up and crash the party!