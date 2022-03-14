Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Want to Have a Baby in New 'The Kardashians' Trailer [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want to have a baby together.

A new trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians dropped Monday morning and features a sneak peek of the couple, who got engaged last year, as they begin their journey toward expanding their family.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” the Poosh mogul says in the clip before the couple is seen entering a doctor’s appointment.

The trailer then shows their doctor asking Kardashian for a “sample” before the reality star quips, “We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio.”

Another shot shows Kardashian lying down during a doctor’s visit as Barker holds and kisses her hand.

Kardashian is already mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, have previously teased having a baby together.

Back in October, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a photo to Instagram from her Halloween weekend with Barker, during which she dressed up as Patricia Arquette’s character, Alabama, from the 1993 classic film, True Romance.

In the comments of the photo, Barker, who dressed opposite his fiancée as Christian Slater’s character, Clarence, over the weekend, hinted at the idea of expanding his family with Kardashian, writing, “Our sons name would be Elvis”

Though Barker’s comment was a reference to a scene in the film where the ghost of Elvis visits Clarence, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kardashian would “love to have a baby with [Barker].“

Though Kardashian will share some of her and her fiancé’s relationship on her family’s new flagship Hulu reality series, she revealed to Variety that their romance won’t be her main storyline.

“I definitely hold my relationship really close. It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons,” Kardashian said earlier this month. “There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

She noted that Barker didn’t have any reservations about being on camera “as long as we’re happy with it.”

“He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to, and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along,” Kardashian added.

Rumor has it that Kourtney is pregnant as we type this…but you didn’t hear that from us! Check out ‘The Kardashians’ trailer below.