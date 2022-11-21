Kodak Black Isn’t Happy About Losing His American Music Awards Category [Photos]

There has been some controversy surrounding this year’s American Music Awards. For example, R&B star Chris Brown questioned why he was reportedly removed from the show’s lineup. Florida rapper Kodak Black then expressed his grievances with the AMAs as well.

via: Vibe

The Miami native has now spoken out about being “snubbed” for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category. Kodak’s popular single “Super Gremlin” was nominated in the category, but Future and Tem’s “Wait For U” snagged the award.

“My Sh*t Been In The Lead For Bout 2 Months, All A Sudden They Give My Sh*t Away TODAY! SMH I JUST KNEW I WON,” Yak wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of the alleged AMAs voting stats for the category tweeted earlier this month.

As seen below, “Super Gremlin” was at No. 1 two weeks ago, while “Wait For U” stood at No. 3. According to the AMAs 2022 voting rules, “The voting period for all Awards will close on November 14, 2022, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.”

In retrospect, fans may have voted even more since the awards show closed polls.

Monica and Meek Mill both joined in his post’s comment section of over 1700 comments, showing support for the “Tunnel Vision” rapper.

“You’ve won In countless ways…” Monica encouraged him. “The win won’t always be in the form of a trophy bu the love and respect of the people is both priceless and timeless !! You’ve reached the real & reminded many that feel it’s impossible that it IS possible !! NO one can take that! SO PROUD OF YOU.”

Meek Mill added, “It’s fully controlled.”

In October, Kodak also challenged the BET Hip Hop Awards for the decision to give Latto’s “Big Energy” single the Song Of The Year award over “Super Gremlin.”

“This whole sh*t looked like a damn plot,” he said in an Instagram Live video captured by The Shade Room at the time.

Hailing from his fourth studio album Back For Everything, “Super Gremlin” earned Platinum status from the RIAA in February 2022 after peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.