Kodak Black Fans Concerned After Rapper Falls Asleep On Instagram Live [Video]

Kodak Black continues to cause worry among his fans following his latest bizarre livestream.

via: Rap-Up

Captured on Monday (Aug. 14), the clip showed Yak briefly nodding off with a cup in hand.

While some brushed off the incident, attributing it to fatigue, others saw it as a possible sign of a more severe problem. Given his recent legal issues, many pointed to a pattern of behavior that may require professional intervention.

“He needs help, [for real]. S**t [is] sad,” commented a fan on RapTV’s repost. However, defenders of the rapper were quick to counter. One person responded, “‘He’s on drugs.’ Nah, he’s tired of you guys saying dumb s**t!”

The incident fueled existing worries about Kodak’s well-being. Earlier this month, a video surfaced of him wheeled into a Broward County hospital. Captured on TikTok, the Sniper Gang leader was seen lying on a stretcher, which almost immediately abrupted into speculation and concern.

The caption read, “#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth.” This incident followed another moment in June when Kodak was seen slurring his words and acting erratically during another Instagram Live stream.

Music-wise, Kodak dropped Pistolz & Pearlz in May. The 21-song project boasted guest appearances from EST Gee, Loe Shimmy, Lil Crix, Vvsnce, and several others. It contained standout cuts like “Tryna Figure Why” and “Gunsmoke Town.”

Beyond his solo work, the Florida native was featured on 6ix9ine’s “Shaka Laka.” When the joint effort was initially announced, Kodak faced backlash from his peers and frequent collaborators, namely Boosie Badazz.

Boosie stated, “This n**ga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n**ga wasn’t like that, bro. N**ga ain’t no street n**ga, at all. Damn. Messed me up.” Subsequently, the pair traded words back and forth via social media.