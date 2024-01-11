Kodak Black Arrest Fail: Prosecutors Say It Was Oxycodone, Not Cocaine

Kodak Black is facing charges of possessing oxycodone and tampering with evidence.

via: Rolling Stone

Broward County prosecutors quietly charged Kodak Black with oxycodone possession Monday, not cocaine, following the multiplatinum-selling rapper’s widely reported arrest in South Florida last month. The new court filing, obtained by Rolling Stone, contradicts an affidavit from the arresting officer in the case that stated the “white chunky substance” allegedly found in Black’s possession on Dec. 7, 2023 “field tested positive on scene for cocaine.”

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, tells Rolling Stone that the artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, not only has a prescription for oxycodone, but that the defense plans to call for an investigation of the arresting officer. Cohen calls the arrest a “disgusting abuse of power.”

“The cop says crack cocaine, and it turned out to be oxycodone. I don’t know how an error like that happens. I’ve never seen in my career of 27 years where an officer tested an oxycodone pill, and it came back positive for cocaine. This officer was either grossly neglectful, incompetent or a liar. It’s one of those three,” Cohen alleges.

Cohen says he plans to present evidence of the purported prescription. Broward County State Attorney spokesperson Paula McMahon said in an email Tuesday night that prosecutors “will review any documentation the defense wants to send over.” She said the charges were filed “after the lab test results were received.”

“Police arrested him on suspected cocaine possession. Our office did not file that charge,” McMahon said.

On Dec. 14, Cohen filed a motion to suppress what he described as the “unlawful investigatory stop and arrest.” He said Kapri wasn’t actually blocking traffic when the first officer encountered his black Bentley on a residential block near the Fort Lauderdale Country Club in Plantation. Cohen wrote that the first officer failed to “blow his horn or otherwise request” that Kapri move his vehicle before initiating the encounter.

According to the arresting officer’s affidavit, Kapri was found sleeping in the running Bentley. The officer wrote that once Kapri was outside the vehicle, the rapper allegedly tried to discard “powder” that was “visible due to the strong scene lights” of the patrol vehicle. He wrote that Kapri’s “mouth was full of white powder” as well. He claimed he gathered 4.1 grams of “suspected cocaine” from the scene.

“I’m going to ask for an internal investigation of this officer and his testimony, which is incredulous,” Cohen tells Rolling Stone. The lawyer said there is no body-worn camera video from the arrest, which he also called “disgusting.”

Kapri, 26, was ordered to enter a drug rehab facility last year after he tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a charge of trafficking oxycodone. The rapper was also about halfway through a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying paperwork used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store when then-President Donald Trump commuted the sentence on his last day in office in January 2021. The commutation, supported by Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Yachty, noted Kodak’s philanthropic endeavors, including his penchant for handing out school supplies and food to Florida residents in need.