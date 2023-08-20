King Harris Alleges Sexyy Red and DaBaby Quoted Him Over $50,000 for Features

T.I.’s son King Harris claims Sexyy Red and DaBaby wanted to charge him high prices for feature verses.

via: Complex

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Harris opened up about approaching the two rappers for features on his songs.

“People just god damn thinking too much about money,” he said. “I don’t see me doing this. They try to text me on some 50k plus shit.”

He further goes on to say that while Sexyy Red quoted him $50,000 for a verse, DaBaby allegedly quoted $100,000. “If I fuck with you and I support [you], I wouldn’t do that to them.”

He goes on to say that he would never charge someone if they asked him to do something.

King contends that he wouldn’t overcharge anyone that he’s friends with and that he often does favors for people without asking for money.

Although King balked at Sexyy Red and DaBaby’s high prices for features, their asking price appears to be on a low end.

Since the success of his songs like “Suge” and “Rockstar,” DaBaby reportedly demands $300,000 for a guest feature. So if King’s story is true, the North Carolina-bred spitter was actually giving him a discount.

Meanwhile, other rappers like NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby and Lil Durk demand upwards of $400,000 for a guest verse. Finally, Nicki Minaj, who has multi-platinum songs and albums under her belt, demands $500,000 for a verse. When the Queens-bred MC hops on a track, the end result is music to her fans’ ears.