‘Our Kind of People’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

‘Our Kind of People’ has been canceled by Fox after one season.

via Variety:

Based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class” and produced by Lee Daniels and Karin Gist, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.

“Our Kind of People” follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (YaYa DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.

Along with DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”), “Our Kind of People” stars Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Nadine Ellis (“Let’s Stay Together”), Lance Gross (“Hawaii 5-0”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and newcomer Alana Bright.

The show debuted last September as part of Fox’s fall lineup. The show’s 12-episode first season concluded with the finale Jan. 25. During its run, “Our Kind of People” averaged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s delayed viewing data.

“Our Kind of People” is created by Gist, who executive produces with Daniels, Marc Velez, Claire Brown, Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Pam Williams and Montrel McKay.

It’s been a rough season for cancelations, hasn’t it?