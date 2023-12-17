Kim Zolciak Tries to Cash in on Rumors She Cheated on Kroy Biermann Amid Money Woes

Kim Zolciak is vehemently denying she cheated on Kroy Biermann.

After the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was accused of cheating on her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, she encouraged fans to click on a link in her Instagram bio to read her statement about the drama.

Zolciak — whose financial woes have been followed by fans over the last year — seemingly makes some affiliate income when she successfully directs fans to the ad-filled page.

In the Celebuzz article, which is titled “Kim Zolciak speaks out about body cam footage of Kroy Bierman,” the reality star addresses the allegations made by Biermann to police when they were called to their house over a domestic dispute last month.

In the bodycam footage, the former NFL player, 38, claimed they had “no money” and “no house,” and that Zolciak was cheating on him.

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” the 45-year-old entrepreneur stated about his accusations.

“I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless, and slanderous.”

“I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations,” she continued, “but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent when my character is being assassinated.”

“Any other allegations made from any videos that are in the press will be addressed by my legal team at an appropriate time,” Zolciak warned.

She concluded by thanking all of her fans for their support.

In the shocking bodycam footage, Zolciak told a responding officer that she simply wants her marriage to Biermann to be over.

“I mentally, physically, emotionally cannot take it any longer,” she said, clearly shaken.

However, just a week after their explosive fight — during which their minor son told cops Biermann was hitting his mom — the off-and-on couple were seen grabbing hibachi together like nothing happened.