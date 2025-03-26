Home > NEWS

Kim Kardashian Will Testify at Paris Trial in $10M Robbery Case

BY: Walker

Published 35 minutes ago

Kim Kardashian will testify in the trial of the suspects in the 2016 jewelry robbery in Paris.

Nearly 10 years after the SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, E! News has learned that she will take the stand at the $10 million trial in May.

The 44-year-old was robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry—including a $4 million ring from Kim’s then-husband Kanye West—on Oct. 3, 2016 when five masked men broke into her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris.

A lengthy investigation subsequently took place—with over 17 people being thought to be connected to the crime, including the brother of a limo driver Kim had used while in Paris—at which time Kim also gave verbal testimony to Paris authorities in 2017. The case was finally ordered to trial, with 12 people charged, in 2021, per TMZ.

Following the robbery, Kim—who had been gagged, tied up with cables and tape, and placed in her room’s bathtub during the incident—detailed just how traumatic it was for her.

“For a good year, I almost lost myself,” she reflected of the robbery on The Alec Baldwin Show in 2018. “I was never depressed, but I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

But the business mogul—who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 with Kanye—also shared that she was “grateful” for the life-changing incident.

“Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself,” Kim explained. “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’ That needed to change in me.”

A year later, Kim—whose kids North and Saint were just 3-year-old and 10-months-old at the time—admitted that she truly thought she was going to die amid the robbery.

“You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you and kill you,” she recalled on True Hollywood Story in 2019. “Just thinking, you know, you’re about to die.”

via: E! NEWS

