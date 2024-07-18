Kim Kardashian Shares Graphic Photos After Breaking Two Fingers - Here's What Happened: | www.lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian recalled: “I saw all this blood and it was my bone sticking out a little bit,” Kim recalled, revealing how the tip of her finger “broke off.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting anything slow her down — even a pretty nasty injury to her left hand.

On Thursday’s new hour of The Kardashians, the reality star was seen going to a doctor after allegedly breaking two of her fingers.

“What happened to your fingers?” a producer asked as she walked into the doctor’s office, before Kardashian explained that she was closing the sliding doors to her bathroom when her son Saint distracted her, causing the doors to slam shut on her hand.

“It went boom and I was like, I looked at my hand and I fell to the ground,” she recalled. “I just grabbed the table and got on my knees, I saw all this blood and it was my bone sticking out a little bit and I was like, ‘Get me help, I need ice.'”

“I didn’t scream, I didn’t anything. I couldn’t do anything but freeze,” she added. “You can’t even describe the pain, but your whole body goes in shock. It was like more painful than child birth.”

As she walked into the reception area, she said both of her bandaged fingers were broken, as personal photos Kardashian took of her fingers right after the accident were shown (above).

“The tip broke off, so it’s like a floating piece,” she further explained, as an X-ray of her injured digits was also shown to viewers. “And [the doctor’s] like, ‘It’s a possibility your nail will never grow back,’ and I’m like, ‘Come on, I’m gonna invent a nail implant.'”

After spending some time in a hyperbaric chamber, her doctor told her that her fingers looked “great” — something which surprised Kim. “You think that looks great?” she exclaimed, as he said it looked like there was a little bit of dry blood around the injury.

“I just want to make sure I will not get this amputated,” she continued, as he assured her that she would not. “I’m not gonna be slowed down. I would give you the middle finger, but I don’t have one,” she then cracked, before also joking her fingers reminded her of the Saw 2 movie poster.

A few days after her appointment, sister Khloe Kardashian quipped that Kim looked like Edward Scissorhands — as Kim said that while the pain was still “horrible,” she wasn’t going to let her injury stop her from her busy schedule.

With her fingers all bandaged up, she and Khloe later visited a prison in California to get a first-hand look at how rehabilitation and therapy can work.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

via: TooFab