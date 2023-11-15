Kim Kardashian Settles With 7 Housekeepers Who Sued Over Alleged Unpaid Wages and Meal Breaks

Kim Kardashian’s former workers alleged the business woman failed to pay overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks to workers cleaning and maintaining her California home.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kardashian and the housekeepers hashed out a private agreement to end their battle.

Back in 2021, Andrew Ramirez and six other employees sued the reality star in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the suit, the housekeepers said they were hired to work at Kardashian’s mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The employees said they were promised full-time jobs with benefits — only to be labeled independent contractors who received no benefits.

In addition, Ramirez and the staff said they were not provided the proper meal breaks, were not provided their paystubs, and were not properly reimbursed for expenses.

Ramirez’s son, Andrew Jr., claimed he was allowed to work for Kardashian while underage.

Kardashian denied she was responsible for the situation. She claimed to have hired the team through a third-party company and she pointed the finger at them for any issues.

After the suit was filed, a rep for the star said Kardashian was “not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

The rep said Kardashian had always paid the third-party company and “hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

Kardashian was unsuccessful in her attempts to have the case dismissed.

Back in July, Kardashian and the housekeepers agreed to call off the scheduled trial to work on a settlement.

The filing read, “The Parties in this matter have entered into settlement discussions and have agreed to mediate this matter.”

Now, Kardashian, Ramirez, and the other defendants have informed the court they have “reached an agreement in principle to resolve this action.”

The housekeepers said they would file a dismissal of the action within 60 days.

The court battle was extremely contentious with the housekeepers having blasted Kardashian for not filing out paperwork in court. The employees accused her of allowing her estate manager to answer questions for her instead of her doing the work herself.

At one point, the employees even demanded Kardashian be sanctioned for her actions.

