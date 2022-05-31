Kim Kardashian Proves She Actually Ate Food in Beyond Meat Ad Following Fan Backlash

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at people who pointed out she never actually ate the food in her new Beyond Meat commercial.

via Page Six:

After fans mercilessly mocked the “Kardashians” starfor seemingly taking zero bites on camera – and appearing to “fake” chew in the 30-second ad – she posted a few behind-the-scenes snippets to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the clips, the Skims founder, 41, could be seen sinking her teeth into various forms of the plant-based meat substitute.

“Guys, come on… ?,” she wrote atop the videos, one of which showed her removing the top bun from a vegan burger.

“Getting rid of some of the carbs,” she explained to someone on the set.

After chewing the small bite for a few seconds, Kardashian exclaimed, “So good.”

Another clip showed her trying a meatless chicken finger, which was followed by a slice of vegan sausage and a Beyond Meat taco.

The extended version of the scene showing the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posing for a selfie with the product captured the fashionista biting and chewing the item in her hand.

It’s unclear why none of the shots showing the star actually consuming the food made the final ad, but the company could have saved itself – and its new “Chief Taste Consultant” – a lot of grief.

“You didn’t show her actually consuming the product… ????? Did she actually eat it?” one critic commented on the original post, arguing that the commercial made them not want to purchase Beyond Meat.

The wisecracks were endless, as many chimed in with things like, “Fake eating… I see you ?,” “You didn’t even eat the food ????,” and “This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it ?.”

People have way too much time on their hands caring about whether or not Kim Kardashian actually ate food during a commercial.